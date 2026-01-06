Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.03. The company has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

