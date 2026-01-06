RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.60.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.23 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $611.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $229.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

