United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,320 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 9.0% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $85,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after acquiring an additional 768,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after buying an additional 444,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after buying an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,733,000 after acquiring an additional 762,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,842,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

