The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $402.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

NYSE HD opened at $344.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.34 and a 200-day moving average of $377.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.08. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

