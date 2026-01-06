Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 35.7% – Should You Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 35.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,308,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 759,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Electrum Discovery Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.13.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Electrum Discovery
- A month before the crash
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.