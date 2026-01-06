Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 247945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $337.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 79.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 261.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.