Critical Survey: Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 22.90% 72.15% 20.11% Binah Capital Group 0.58% 509.27% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.11 billion 3.07 $259.75 million $3.66 11.57 Binah Capital Group $168.90 million 0.26 -$4.56 million $0.03 89.67

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Binah Capital Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Binah Capital Group. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Binah Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 5 2 0 2.29 Binah Capital Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Binah Capital Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

