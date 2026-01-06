Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Receives $92.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

TTC opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. Toro has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

