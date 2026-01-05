Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) versus Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Head to Head Survey

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reading International and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International -6.52% N/A -3.09% Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reading International and Interactive Strength”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International $211.29 million 0.12 -$35.30 million ($0.61) -1.77 Interactive Strength $5.38 million 0.41 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.04

Interactive Strength has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Strength, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Reading International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Reading International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reading International and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reading International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00

Interactive Strength has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,509.10%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Reading International.

Volatility & Risk

Reading International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reading International beats Interactive Strength on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres, Angelika Film Center, State Cinema by Angelika, Angelika Anywhere, Event Cinemas, and Rialto Cinemas brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. Reading International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

