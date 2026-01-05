Reviewing JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and JX Luxventure Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.86 billion 3.72 $216.30 million $3.83 29.70 JX Luxventure Group $49.84 million 0.02 $3.07 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than JX Luxventure Group.

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JX Luxventure Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of JX Luxventure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federal Signal and JX Luxventure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 4 2 0 2.33 JX Luxventure Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Federal Signal currently has a consensus target price of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Federal Signal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than JX Luxventure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and JX Luxventure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 11.47% 19.50% 12.93% JX Luxventure Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal Signal beats JX Luxventure Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About JX Luxventure Group

JX Luxventure Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Tourism Products, Technology, and Cross-Board Merchandise. The The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012, and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

