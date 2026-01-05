Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zhihu (ZH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) in the last few weeks:
- 12/29/2025 – Zhihu had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/28/2025 – Zhihu was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Zhihu had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – Zhihu was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/16/2025 – Zhihu had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/10/2025 – Zhihu had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – Zhihu had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/28/2025 – Zhihu was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.
The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.
