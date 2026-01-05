Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,948,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,106,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

