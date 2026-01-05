Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.14. Approximately 130,831,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 121,437,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12.

Bezant Resources Trading Up 17.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007. Bezant Resources Plc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.