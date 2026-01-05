Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.74 and last traded at $86.8150. 437,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 779,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Nextpower in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on Nextpower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Get Nextpower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.38.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,967.45. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,039,228.96. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock worth $8,246,979. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextpower during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nextpower by 511.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 1,737.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextpower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.