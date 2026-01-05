SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.33 and last traded at $110.3110, with a volume of 1170288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XME. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

