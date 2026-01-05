FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 192,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 70,316 shares.The stock last traded at $38.4850 and had previously closed at $37.81.

FSUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $107.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 376.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 59,304 shares during the last quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

