Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.7556, but opened at $72.30. Swisscom shares last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 1,259 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $378.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Swisscom had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.87%.The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

