Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 776,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 422,906 shares.The stock last traded at $25.37 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 384,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

