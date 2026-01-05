Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.5450. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.5450, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

