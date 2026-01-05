PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.64. PCCW shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

PCCW Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) is a Hong Kong–based technology and telecommunications company offering a broad array of connectivity, media and IT solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the group traces its roots to the early 2000s restructuring of the local fixed-line incumbent and has since diversified into broadband, mobile and digital media services under various subsidiaries.

The company’s consumer and enterprise businesses encompass fixed-line telephone, broadband internet access, mobile services and pay-TV.

