Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.56. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.7850, with a volume of 126,713 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPRO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expro Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Expro Group Trading Up 6.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expro Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,626,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 507,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 93,014 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,553,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 405,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,435,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

