Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $17.70. Agri Bank China shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 3,382 shares changing hands.

Agri Bank China Stock Down 3.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Agri Bank China alerts:

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agri Bank China had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.14%.

Agri Bank China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China (trading OTC as ACGBY) is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. As one of China’s largest banks, it offers services to corporate, institutional and retail clients, with a particular historical focus on serving agricultural and rural customers alongside urban and corporate markets. The bank operates a large domestic branch network and maintains an international presence through branches and representative offices.

The bank’s product and service mix includes corporate lending, trade finance, project finance and cash management for businesses, together with deposit, mortgage, consumer lending and wealth-management products for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agri Bank China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agri Bank China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.