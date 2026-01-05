Mizuho Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $230.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of AME opened at $209.08 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,378 shares of company stock worth $32,471,654. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,613,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,890,000 after purchasing an additional 775,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,444,000 after buying an additional 695,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in AMETEK by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,584,000 after buying an additional 631,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

