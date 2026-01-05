eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETOR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of eToro Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of eToro Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eToro Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Get eToro Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on eToro Group

eToro Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ETOR opened at $35.68 on Monday. eToro Group has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.29.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Institutional Trading of eToro Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eToro Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in eToro Group by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

About eToro Group

(Get Free Report)

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.