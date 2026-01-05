Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

NYSE:XYL opened at $137.12 on Monday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 11.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Xylem by 13.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after acquiring an additional 663,191 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.0% during the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 220.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

