Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at Melius

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Melius’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,323. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Sherman Porfolios LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 32,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

