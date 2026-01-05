Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.7895.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In other news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $4,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,547,965. This represents a 19.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $6,229,754 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $110,834,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 397.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 433.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 626,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,202,000 after buying an additional 507,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Five Below by 1,770.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 471,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 446,301 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.45 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $194.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.