Carnival (NYSE:CUK) versus H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Critical Comparison

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

H.I.S. has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H.I.S. $2.50 billion 0.39 $31.62 million $0.40 32.73 Carnival $26.62 billion 0.22 $2.76 billion $2.00 15.33

This table compares H.I.S. and Carnival”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than H.I.S.. Carnival is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H.I.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H.I.S. and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.I.S. 1.22% 13.69% 2.27% Carnival 10.37% 28.39% 6.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H.I.S. and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H.I.S. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carnival 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Carnival beats H.I.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya. In addition, the company offers advertising services; and domestic and overseas travel insurance products. Further, it operates Hapi-robo st, a robot; offers various types of construction works; provides hotel amenities, guest room facilities, and furniture and electronic appliances for offices and houses; sets and manages events; coordinates with Japan medical tourism; and offers direct sales support services. Additionally, the company provides a range of diploma and certificate programs in business, international trade, hospitality, information technology, and health care; and communication equipment and services. Furthermore, it operates Smrt English, an English learning platform; and GREEN OCEAN, a job placement agency that focus on agriculture and accommodation business. The company was formerly known as International Tours Co., Ltd. and changed its name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. in 1990. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Carnival

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

