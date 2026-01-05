Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $31.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $235,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,456. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 146,554 shares of company stock worth $6,338,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

