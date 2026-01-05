Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Groupon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Groupon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,167,422 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth $7,097,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,592 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 28.3% during the second quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,832 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $98,003,000 after buying an additional 647,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $17.31 on Friday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.93). Groupon had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 717.37%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform’s targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.