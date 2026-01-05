Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.49 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 3.40.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.
The company’s development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.
