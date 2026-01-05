Wall Street Zen Downgrades Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS) to Strong Sell

Oriental Rise (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oriental Rise in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Oriental Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ORIS) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the objective of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a blank-check company, Oriental Rise does not conduct any operations of its own until it identifies a suitable target business for acquisition.
The company seeks to partner with businesses operating in high-growth sectors across Asia, including Greater China and Southeast Asia.
