MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MetaVia in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get MetaVia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetaVia

MetaVia Price Performance

Shares of MTVA stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.27. MetaVia has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $30.25.

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $1.32. As a group, research analysts expect that MetaVia will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MetaVia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MetaVia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of MetaVia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetaVia

(Get Free Report)

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetaVia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaVia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.