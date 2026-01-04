RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $5.54. RF Industries shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 67,470 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a manufacturer and supplier of connectivity products and solutions for the wireless, broadcast, cable television, data networking, defense and aerospace markets. The company specializes in both standard and custom coaxial and fiber-optic cable assemblies, connectors, adapters and test accessories designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions. Through its product portfolio, RF Industries supports applications ranging from RF signal transmission and satellite communications to industrial automation and instrumentation.

The company’s offerings include premade and build-to-print coaxial cables and assemblies, field-installable connectors, power distribution components and calibration-grade test equipment.

