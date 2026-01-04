CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.16 and traded as low as GBX 6.85. CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 7.40, with a volume of 137,276 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.16. The stock has a market cap of £26.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.60.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

