Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 294.93 and traded as low as GBX 216.26. Synectics shares last traded at GBX 225.70, with a volume of 56,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

Synectics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Synectics

The firm has a market cap of £37.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Andrew Lockwood acquired 6,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 per share, for a total transaction of £19,992. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

