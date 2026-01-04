First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.37 and traded as high as $44.90. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 881,511 shares trading hands.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index. The objective of the Index is to offer investors a benchmark for dividend portfolios, as well as a means to invest in a portfolio of stocks that have a consistent record of growing dividends, as well as the ability to sustain them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.