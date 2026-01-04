Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $11.97. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 54,559 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund focuses on investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in the state of Arizona. Its portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-purpose municipal securities backed by state and local governments and quasi-governmental agencies.
The fund employs fundamental credit analysis to select bonds that meet rigorous quality standards, aiming to preserve principal while generating tax-advantaged income.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.