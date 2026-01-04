PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 12.7% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $129.57 thousand worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,833,217 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 542,833,217.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.0032812 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $125,108.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

