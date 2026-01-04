Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 9th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 659,843.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,377,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,370,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 181,299 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 37.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

