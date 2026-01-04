Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 9th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.
Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.31.
Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.
The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.
