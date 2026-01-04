Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,907,000. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5%

CHD opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

