Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,163.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,058.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $909.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,172.77. The firm has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,171.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.