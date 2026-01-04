Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 122.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

