Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires 2,081 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

VHT stock opened at $288.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.50. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $296.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

