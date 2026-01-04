Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Bought by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

