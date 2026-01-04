Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $628.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $636.08. The company has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

