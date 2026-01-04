Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 7,977 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,596,000. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,883.3% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,146,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

