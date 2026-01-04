Sietel Ltd (SSLPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on January 9th

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 500.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th.
Sietel Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sietel
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Bitcoin is down but your income is about to explode
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sietel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sietel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.