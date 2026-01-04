MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of MMD opened at $14.94 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other state and local government obligations. By focusing on tax-exempt instruments, MMD aims to enhance after-tax yields for its shareholders, making it an option for investors in higher tax brackets who seek municipal bond exposure through a publicly traded vehicle.

As a defined-term fund, MMD was structured with a predetermined termination date at which point the portfolio is expected to be liquidated and proceeds returned to investors.

