Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $765,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 811,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,124,000 after buying an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock valued at $164,601,839. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added PLTR to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract buying interest from momentum-focused and institutional investors. New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd
- Positive Sentiment: 247WallStreet argues there’s still room to run for PLTR based on recent commercial/government AI deployments and momentum — a narrative that supports buy-the-dip trading strategies. Palantir Stock Is Coming Back. 1 Reason There’s More Room to Run
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s take frames PLTR as a maturing AI/software compounder — bullish long-term but likely to see consolidation and choppy trading as valuation now prices in high future growth. This shifts investor tactics toward buy-and-hold with tactical dip buying. Palantir Has Grown Up Fast: What Does That Mean for 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds for AI (January-effect commentary) could help PLTR over time, but near-term flows are favoring chip names like NVDA — a mixed signal for software names. 3 AI Stocks Poised to Surge on the January Effect
- Negative Sentiment: The Motley Fool and other outlets point to profit-taking after PLTR’s 135%+ jump in 2025 and a rotation out of software into chips as the main drivers of today’s sell-off. That explains much of the short-term weakness. Why Palantir Fell Hard To Start 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Technically, PLTR has tested key support near ~$175 after the run-up, raising the risk of deeper pullbacks if selling persists. Traders will watch those levels and the 50-day moving average for sign of stabilization. Palantir Slips Friday: AI Darling Tests Key $175 Support Level After Historic 2025 Run
- Negative Sentiment: Forbes highlights recurring downside risk — PLTR has experienced several rapid >30% drawdowns historically — a reminder that elevated valuation and concentrated retail interest can amplify volatility. Risks That Palantir Stock Investors Must Know
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
