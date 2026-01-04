Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $765,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 811,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,124,000 after buying an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock valued at $164,601,839. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Stores Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.